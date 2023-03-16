Italy’s gas transport system operator Snam saw regasification at its liquefied gas terminals increase 46% in 2022 as demand for LNG surged to make up for missing Russian pipeline gas volumes.

LNG volumes injected to the Italian network increased to 14.2 billion cubic metres last year, against less than 10 Bcm the year before, according to Snam’s latest update to investors.

Data released by the company show LNG stepping in to fill a gap left by dwindling pipeline flows.

Snam’s fully owned LNG terminal at Panigaglia, offshore Tuscany, handled 2.24