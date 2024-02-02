Polish pipeline operator Gaz-System has chosen Japan’s Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to supply a floating storage and regasification unit for Poland’s upcoming liquefied natural gas import terminal in Gdansk in a move to expand the country’s access to non-Russian gas volumes.

Japan’s MOL emerged as the winner in a competitive tender process, said Gaz-System, adding that one of the tender's stages involved the conclusion last November of Term Sheet agreements with the two remaining shortlisted contractors — MOL and BW LNG — offering the best terms for delivery and operation of the FSRU.