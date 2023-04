The US has pledged to supply 50 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas to Europe in the coming months to fill the gap left by truncated supplies of Russian gas, according to a joint statement issued by the White House and the European Commission.

One day before a scheduled European Union and US Energy Council Ministerial Meeting, the pledge to supply LNG came as part of a drive to bolster European energy security and help EU member states end their dependence on Russian energy supplies.