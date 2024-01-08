Lithuanian liquefied natural gas terminal operator KN Energies (formerly Klaipedos Nafta) has stepped up its presence in Germany after winning the commercial management contracts for two upcoming LNG facilities at Wilhelmshaven and the Lower Elbe River.

KN has been managing the Wilhelmshaven 1 and Brunsbuttel terminals since late 2022 and will now take on the Wilhelmshaven 2 and Stade terminals after signing a contract with Germany’s state-owned LNG terminal operator Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET).

The work scope for the four LNG terminals includes managing commercial and logistics operations, gas dispatching processes, accounting and reporting of commercial activities to DET.

It also involves the development and provision of IT systems and tools and other terminal operational services adapted to the customer’s needs, according to KN.

The contract also includes a commitment to build capacity and train DET staff to ensure the commercial operation of the terminals, KN added.

DET told Upstream that the Stade terminal is expected online during the first quarter of this year, while Wilhelmshaven 2 is due online in the first half of 2024.

Dynagas’ Transgas Force floating storage and regasification unit, which will serve Stade, is currently located in the Gulf of Mexico, according to marine traffic websites.

Excelerate’s Excelsior FSRU meanwhile, which is at Spain’s Navantia yard for a planned technical stop ahead of its planned installation at Wilhelmshaven.

KN said it has contributed to more than 10 different LNG projects around the world since the start-up of its own LNG import terminal at Klaipeda in Lithuania in 2014.

The company said it has expanded its operations in Europe as the continent strives to replace Russian pipeline gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Lithuania’s Energy Ministry holds a stake of more than 72% in KN on behalf of the country’s government.