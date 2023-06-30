Lithuanian liquefied natural gas operator Klaipedos Nafta has secured a second contract to provide commercial operations for an LNG terminal in Germany.

Klaipedos Nafta has contributed to more than 10 different LNG projects around the world since the start-up of its own LNG import terminal at Klaipeda in Lithuania in 2014, and has seized an opportunity to expand in Europe as the continent strives to replace Russian pipeline gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year.

Under the latest contract, it will manage the Elbehafen LNG import facility at Brunsbuttel in northern Germany, the company said on Friday.

Elbehafen is the third LNG import facility built in the country over the past year and has a throughput capacity of 7.5 billion cubic metres per annum of natural gas, Klaipedos Nafta said.

The Elbehafen terminal is based around the 170,000 cubic metre storage capacity Hoegh Gannet floating storage and regasification unit, in a set-up similar to the Independence FSRU at Klaipedos Nafta’s Klaipeda facility on Lithuania’s Baltic Sea coast.

Last October, Klaipedos Nafta announced it would provide operational services at Germany’s Uniper-built LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, until 31 March 2024.

“We are delighted to be able to add another new commercial operation contract in Germany to our portfolio of international projects,” Klaipedos Nafta chief executive Darius Silenskis said.

Lithuania’s Energy Ministry holds a stake of more than 72% in Klaipedos Nafta on behalf of the country’s government.