A power outage on a loaded liquefied natural gas carrier at the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) facility in Queensland, Australia, has disrupted LNG supplies from the export terminal.

The LNG vessel docked at the terminal “lost power and is unable to leave the terminal”, said Australia’s Origin Energy, which is a part owner in the ConocoPhillips-operated APLNG project.

Origin noted that, as an upstream operator, it had “commenced turning down production to reduce the flow of gas to the LNG facility”.