Timor-Leste's landmark Bayu-Undan field has provided gas for its final cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Darwin LNG facility as the field lives out its final days, although it could be reincarnated.

The final LNG cargo from Bayu-Undan departed Darwin last month, according to field operator Santos. The field has supplied the Darwin LNG facility - the first in northern Australia - since 2006, and Santos has long been preparing for its end.

Bayu-Undan has been a huge contributor to Timor-Leste's financial wellbeing, and the country now faces a period of no petroleum revenue.

In its third quarter 2023 report, Santos said it expected at least one more LNG cargo, followed by gas sales into the Northern Territory domestic gas market until the end of the field’s life, expected before the end of 2023.

Santos has a 43.4% operator interest in Bayu-Undan. Its partners are SK E&S (25%), Inpex (11.4%), Eni (11%), Japan's Jera (6.1%), and Tokyo Gas (3.1%).

The field could however be reincarnated as a carbon capture and storage facility in a scheme being proposed by the field's owners, with support from the Timor-Leste government, whereby carbon dioxide from undeveloped fields such as Barossa and Evans Shoal could be reinjected into the Bayu-Undan reservoir.

Santos said last month that front-end engineering and design is under way on the Bayu-Undan CCS scheme, with first injection being targeted in 2028 under a tolling model.

As for the Darwin LNG facility, its life is due to be extended with gas volumes to be received from Santos' Barossa gas project, while Eni has outlines a plan to use the Darwin LNG plant for its Verus (Evans Shoal) project.