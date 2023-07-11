Canada’s Cedar LNG project is on track for the final investment decision this year as the liquefied natural gas export scheme aims to be the first such project in Canada with an indigenous majority ownership.
Majority indigenous-owned Canadian gas export project on track for 2023 sanction
Cedar LNG scheme's floating LNG concept was not necessarily the least costly solution but was deemed in the best interest of the indigenous community
11 July 2023 0:56 GMT Updated 11 July 2023 3:13 GMT
in Vancouver