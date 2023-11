Allseas’ enormous Pioneering Spirit pipelay vessel has arrived at the site of BP’s delayed and over-budget Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Senegal and Mauritania to polish off subsea work left unfinished by a previous contractor.

Meanwhile, the project’s floating production, storage and offloading vessel and floating liquefied natural gas vessel are on route to the project site where they will be hooked up to existing infrastructure and commissioned.