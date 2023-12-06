Mexico's Saguaro Energia liquefied natural gas project has secured another major customer as it approaches a final investment decision on the first two LNG trains of the development.

Mexico Pacific, the project proponent, and the Australian gas major Woodside Energy signed a sales and purchase agreement for 1.3 million tonnes per annum of LNG for 20 years from the proposed third train.

Pricing will be linked to US gas indices, the two companies said.

Mexico Pacific had previously secured LNG sales contracts with major companies including ExxonMobil, Shell and ConocoPhillips for supplies from the first two trains.

"While we are quickly approaching FID on our first two trains, this recent LNG SPA largely rounds out commercialization of train 3, positioning the project for a train 3 FID in quick succession," said Mexico Pacific's chief commercial officer Sarah Bairstow in a LinkedIn post.

The deal with Woodside is subject to Mexico Pacific taking an FID on the proposed third train which is expected in the first half of 2024.

Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill said: “This agreement with Mexico Pacific delivers a new source of LNG into our trading portfolio, expands our geographic diversification in the Pacific basin and builds on our presence in Mexico.

“The Saguaro Energia LNG project is located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, providing proximity to key markets in Asia."

The first phase of the project will have production capacity of 15 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

Feedstock gas will come from the Permian basin in the USA.

It is understood major contractors include Bechtel, Techint and Baker Hughes, while the ConocoPhillips Optimised Cascade LNG technology is being deployed.

Last month, Mexico Pacific awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Sierra Madre pipeline project to the GDI Sicim Pipelines and Bonatti joint venture.

The 500-mile (804-kilometre) pipeline will transport of up to 2.8 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the US border to the Saguaro Energia LNG export facility in Puerto Libertad, Sonora, Mexico.