TotalEnergies’ revival of its stalled $20 billion Mozambique LNG development edged nearer as it published a long-awaited report on Tuesday on the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province — where the project is located — and a recommended action plan.

The French supermajor is set to lift force majeure on the liquefied natural gas development this year, two years after Islamist insurgents overran the town of Palma in Cabo Delgado, close to the site where two liquefaction trains, with a capacity of about 13 million tonnes per annum, will be built.