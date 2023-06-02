Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (SENER) has granted New Fortress Energy an export permit for its Altamira Fast LNG facility as the project heads towards first gas in July.

SENER authorised New Fortress Energy to export up to 7.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas through April 2028, about 1.4 million tonnes per annum from the Altimira acheme, which aims to exploit output from Pemex’s Lakach gas field.

New Fortress Energy previously received authorisation from the US Department of Energy to export US sourced-LNG to Mexico and other countries in the free trade agreement.

“This permit is the final piece to the puzzle for launching our first Fast LNG in Altamira,” said New Fortress chief executive Wes Edens.

“Obtaining this authorisation not only paves the way for operations to commence at our new LNG hub in the third quarter of this year, but it also advances our efforts to expand access to cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy to customers around the world.”

The Altamira Fast LNG project plans to reach commercial operations in August. Construction is over 90% complete.

New Fortress Energy’s Fast LNG concept allows rigs to be converted into floating LNG production facilities.