Australian independent Tamboran Resources is advancing plans for a grassroots liquefied natural gas project onshore the Northern Territory, which would utilise low reservoir carbon dioxide gas produced in the Beetaloo basin as feedstock.

Tamboran has been granted exclusivity for a 170-hectare site at Middle Arm by the NT government for its proposed NTLNG project, which would have initial liquefaction capacity of 6.6 million tonnes per annum.