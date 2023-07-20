Japan’s vocal opposition to new Australian rules that require new liquefied natural gas plants to be carbon-neutral from the time they start up is an example of how unexpected geopolitical issues could potentially shift trade flows, LNG executives and experts told an audience of industry executives.
New LNG projects ‘might suffer’ due to new Australia rules, says Tokyo Gas executive
The Australian rules 'clearly forced a big ripple through one of the biggest importers of LNG', Oxford Institute for Energy Studies gas expert tells LNG2023 audience
20 July 2023 9:08 GMT Updated 20 July 2023 9:08 GMT
in Vancouver