US liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade has secured sufficient binding commitments from banks to progress to the sanctioning phase of its Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas.

The Nasdaq-listed company said a syndicate of lenders have given their backing and laid out project financing funding that allows the first phase of the Rio Grande LNG development to move towards a final investment decision.

NextDecade is now targeting a final invetsment decision for the project in early July, the company said, with sanctions of its remaining trains “to follow thereafter”.