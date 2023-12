Nigeria floating liquefaction specialist UTM Offshore has finalised an important deal that see the government of Delta State joining state-owned NNPC in acquiring a significant stake in its Yoho FLNG project which is close to being sanctioned.

A final investment decision of the 1.5-million-tonne-per-annum FLNG vessel is due to be made in early 2024, assuming the project secures the necessary finance and a deal can be ratified covering the use of associated gas from Yoho.