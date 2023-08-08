Norway has given its backing for Equinor to modernise operations at its liquefied natural gas asset in the Barents Sea, connecting its Hammerfest plant to the national power grid despite local opposition.

Equinor beieves the changes will reduce carbon dioxide output, helping cut 2% from the nation's annual emissions.

"This is an important day for building industry and creating jobs in northern Norway, and for the climate," Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference held in front of the LNG plant in Arctic Norway, according to Reuters.

The backing clears the way for onshore compression of gas from the Snohvit field from 2028, and electrification of the Hammerfest LNG plant from 2030 - the latter is a two year delay - Equinor said in a statement today.

Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s executive vice president for projects, drilling & procurement, said the decision would strengthen Norway's position as a reliable, long-term supplier of gas produced with very low greenhouse gas emissions.

Equinor owns one third of the project, with Petoro boasting a 30% stake and Neptune Energy holding 12%. TotalEnergies and Wintershall Dea have smaller interests.

Together the partners are investing investing NKr 13.2 billion ($1.28 billion) in the Snøhvit Future project.

Tungesvik said around 70% of value creation from the project would go to Norwegian companies.

The Snohvit Future project includes a plan for the development and operation of Snohvit and an amended plan for installation and operation of Hammerfest LNG, which accounts for 5% of all Norwegian gas exports; it is the country's only LNG plant.

The figure is equivalent to the energy demands of around 6.5 million European households, Equinor said.

Upstream's sister publication DN reported opposition has been growing to the idea of using power from land to ensure that the oil industry reaches its climate targets, against a backdrop of higher prices and a growing need for new, green industry.