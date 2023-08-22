The Russian government has tasked Novatek, the country’s largest independent gas producer, with construction of a regional liquefied natural gas terminal on the shore of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the nation's far east to be complemented by two dedicated LNG carriers.
Novatek assigned to build Kamchatka LNG import terminal
Russian company must also finance construction of two shuttle carriers to deliver LNG from Gazprom-operated Sakhalin 2 project
22 August 2023 1:28 GMT Updated 22 August 2023 1:28 GMT
By