Russia's largest independent gas producer Novatek has admitted that international sanctions against the country and its corporations will result in higher costs to bring into operation the three trains at its second liquefied natural gas project, Arctic LNG 2.

However, the company expects its recently announced large-scale liquefaction project, Murmansk LNG, to be less cost-intensive as it will rely on Novatek’s existing gas production capacity in Russia and its own liquefaction methods.