Russia's largest independent gas producer Novatek has secured the first deal to underpin its plan to build an electrodriven liquefied natural gas plant near the Barents Sea port of Murmansk, however the company has not indicated the expected timeline to resolve other key issues.

Novatek said it had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Russian state-controlled electricity utility Rosseti to secure connections between the Kola nuclear Power station and existing regional electricity hubs with the future liquefaction facility.

Under the agreement, Rosseti will build about 360 kilometres of new electricity lines and also a 1.2-gigawatt substation to manage incoming feed energy so it can be supplied to the LNG plant.

Novatek sees the nuclear station as a prime supplier of cheap electricity to the future LNG plant as the facility is understood to have significant spare capacity.

Speaking on Tuesday in the city of Vladivostok, Novatek executive chairman Leonid Mikhelson remained optimistic on the company's ability to quickly solve other challenges relating to this project, Novatek said on its social network channel.

Mikhelson said that Novatek is aiming to take the final investment decision on the Murmansk LNG project in the first half of 2024, with construction to begin in the second half of next year.

However, unlike Novatek’s second LNG project that is nearing the final investment decision — Obsky LNG on the Yamal Peninsula — Russian tendering databases contain no information on any past or current tenders for services or supplies for Novatek's proposed Murmansk LNG project.

In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin summoned Mikhelson and key ministers to a special meeting in the Kremlin to discuss the company’s progress on the project — the first train of which, according to earlier indications from Novatek, may be commissioned between 2027 and 2028.

However, Novatek turned down a request from Upstream to give comment on anything that was discussed during the meeting.

Speaking earlier this week in Vladivostok, Putin reiterated he considers Murmansk the most suitable location for the next Russian LNG export project, and called for Novatek and Gazprom to agree on construction of a 1300-kilometre pipeline that will transport gas from the country’s trunkline network to the plant.

The pipeline will need to have annual throughput capacity of at least 30 billion cubic metres of gas to enable production of about 21 million tonnes per annum of LNG, with Mikhelson suggesting even a higher capacity for the line to deliver gas to the Murmansk region, which is not currently connected by pipeline to the Russian gas network.

Earlier, Novatek suggested that it may build and operate the pipeline to the plant instead of signing an agreement with Gazprom — state-appointed operator of Russian gas transmission network — to construct the required pipeline.

Mikhelson earlier also suggested the company may be capable of sending the required volume of gas from its own resources, rather than agreeing to purchase feed gas from Gazprom.

The gas giant is estimated to have about 100 Bcm of production capacity shut in after it drastically reduced pipeline gas supplies last year in retaliation to international sanctions against Russia and its corporations following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

However, Novatek operates mostly legacy gas fields in West Siberia that are connected to the transmission network, while its greenfields on the Yamal and Gydan Peninsula are in remote locations with no pipeline link to the trunkline network.

Gazprom has remained silent on the Murmansk LNG proposal since it was revealed in May, though Mikhelson this week in Vladivostok suggested that the gas giant might still take part in the LNG project.

A partner in Moscow-based Kasatkin Consultancy, Dmitry Kasatkin, said: “If cooperation between Gazprom and Novatek happens, it will be a unique story. Considering the strategic importance of the project for the state, all emerging conflicts of interest and other difficulties can be resolved, and the project is highly likely to be implemented”.