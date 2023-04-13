The operator of a delayed liquefied natural gas import terminal in Mozambique — in which French energy giant TotalEnergies is a partner — is in the market for an owners engineer to oversee all the project’s engineering, procurement and construction activities.

Beluluane Gas Company (BGC) holds a concession to import LNG at Matola port in the suburbs of Maputo via a floating storage and regasification unit able to offload 750 million cubic feet per day of gas.

As well as TotalEnergies, BGC’s shareholders include local companies CTB and Matola Gas Company (MGC), plus South Africa-based Gigajoule.