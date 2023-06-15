Pakistan authorities have finally granted approval for gas importer Pakistan LNG to buy liquefied natural gas from Azerbaijan state oil and gas player Socar.

The long awaited decision by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), a state consultative body chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, was announced after its meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Pakistan LNG is understood to have signed up for the delivery of one LNG cargo per month from Socar Trading, an international trading arm of Socar, for 12 months, with an option to extend the deal for one more year, according to local reports.