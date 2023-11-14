Malaysian energy giant Petronas and its Vietnamese counterpart PetroVietnam are exploring potential collaboration opportunities in the upstream, renewable energy, gas and downstream sectors in Vietnam.

The national oil companies have signed a memorandum of cooperation that encompasses these potential collaborations in decarbonisation efforts, and the development of solutions in sustainable energy, liquefied natural gas and petrochemicals.

“This collaboration signifies the shared aspiration of Petronas and PetroVietnam to provide more energy responsibly to fuel economic growth that also moves us closer to a lower-carbon future.