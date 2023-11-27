Shell’s floating liquefied natural gas facility in Australia may restart exports in December, according to media reports.

Reuters reported that extensive maintenance at Shell’s Prelude FLNG facility are expected to be completed and the site to resume exporting operations soon.

Marine traffic data shows the Symphonic Breeze LNG tanker is scheduled to arrive at Prelude on 6 December.

This may indicate the facility is about to resume production, with new volumes ready for exports.

The Prelude FLNG facility has a nameplate production capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per annum of LNG, but production output has been intermittent.

The site, which exploits the field of the same name offshore Australia, has been beset with mechanical and safety issues since starting up in 2019, including one which saw it taken out of action for most of the following year.

Last year, exports were halted for almost three months due to industrial action.

And in December, production was suspended again after a fire broke out on the vessel.