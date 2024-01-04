Russian President Vladimir Putin has started the search for a new owner for the 27.5% share in the Sakhalin 2 oil and liquefied natural gas development that Moscow confiscated from supermajor Shell in 2022.

A decree signed 3 January amends the terms of Putin's earlier ruling on ownership rights in Sakhalin 2, Russia's first LNG project and one of the world's largest, with an annual production of about 11 million tonnes.

The decree says the sale of Shell's 27.5% share in the development will be “free of taxes, levies or any other obligatory fees” to the government, sweetening the terms for potential buyers.

Russia seized Sakhalin 2 assets after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine and passed them to a new operating entity led by gas giant Gazprom, with a 51% stake.

The foreign shareholders in the project — Shell and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi — were told to reapply to regain their stakes in the new operating company.

Shell, having declared plans to withdraw from the country and sell its assets in response to the Ukraine invasion, declined to reapply.

Reduced compensation

The new decree reduces the amount of compensation Russia was ready to offer Shell for the loss of its stake in Sakhalin 2.

A Russian auditor had valued the 27.5% share in the project at 94.8 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) as authorities entered talks with Russian independent gas producer Novatek about acquiring it.

However, despite repeated pronouncements of its interest in the Sakhalin 2 stake, Novatek has delayed completion of the deal without providing an explanation.

The new decree tells the government to conduct an additional audit to determine the amount Shell may owe its "Russian customers” and deduct it from the approved compensation payment for the Sakhalin 2 stake.

Moscow-based daily Izvestia said the document refers to Shell’s alleged refusal to accept a unilateral change in payment terms under a long-term pipeline gas supply contract between Gazprom subsidiary Gazprom Export and Shell Energy Europe covering delivery of 1.2 billion cubic metres of Russian gas to Germany.

In 2022, Gazprom told European customers to start sending payments for pipeline gas supplies to special accounts at Gazprombank in Moscow for further conversion into roubles after the US and Europe introduced sanctions against the country and its corporations.

Many European customers opted to suspend their gas purchase contracts with Gazprom in disagreement with the payment change.

A Shell spokesperson said: “We cannot comment or speculate on matters relating to the Russian Federal Government’s Decree process. Shell reserves all its legal rights relating to its 27.5% (minus one share) interest in Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd (SEIC). We have no further comment at this stage.”

The compensation payment to Shell will be further reduced for other damages that Moscow claims the company's 2022 exit inflicted on the Sakhalin 2 project and its other shareholders, Putin's decree said.

Dmitry Kasatkin, a partner in Moscow-based Kasatkin Consultancy, said that authorities will likely to “continue spelling new legal terms governing the exit of Western companies from their assets, with the conditions for such exit to be made tougher”.

In December, Putin signed two decrees ordering the transfer of minority interests held by Germany’s Wintershall Dea and Austria’s OMV in three gas-producing ventures with Gazprom in West Siberia to companies reportedly affiliated with Russia’s Bank Rossiya.

Also last month, Gazprom gave a 50% share in its Portovaya LNG export project to a company controlled by Gazprombank.

Bank Rossiya and Gazprombank have been reported to have a joint shareholder, prominent Russian businessman Yuri Kovalchuk.

Novatek has not replied to a request for comment on its Sakhalin 2 plans.