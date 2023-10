QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year sales and purchase agreement with supermajor Shell for the supply of up to 3.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from Qatar to the Netherlands.

European players have signed multiple LNG deals this year with Middle East giants in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, aimed at bolstering long-term energy security as the war in Ukraine has disrupted European pipeline gas supplies.