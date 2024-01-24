QatarEnergy has confirmed that the country’s liquefied natural gas production remains uninterrupted despite air strikes on Houthi facilities and disruption to seaborne trade in the region.

Several Qatari LNG vessels have been stranded in the Gulf region following US and UK air attacks on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen a couple of weeks ago and the instability that has followed.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, QatarEnergy said output continues as normal and that the company is committed to ensuring the reliable supply of LNG to its customers.

“While the ongoing developments in the Red Sea area may impact the scheduling of some deliveries as they take alternative routes, LNG shipments from Qatar are being managed with our valued buyers,” said QatarEnergy.

Since 15 January, Qatar has diverted at least six shipments destined for Europe around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa, instead of the shorter route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, according to Bloomberg.

The detours tie up vessels for longer periods than planned, curbing how many are then available for subsequent cargoes.

Ship-tracking data shows that Qatar has not reduced exports, even though some LNG cargoes are taking longer to reach their destination.

LNG shipments from the nation over the last two weeks are about 7% higher than the same period a year ago.

The Houthis have been at loggerheads with a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for years, but have now turned their sights on international vessels following air strikes on their facilities.