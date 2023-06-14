US company Air Products has been selected to provide its proprietary AP-X LNG process technology and equipment for Qatargas’ North Field South (NFS) project in Ras Laffan, Qatar.

The latest workscope includes the supply of two new 8 million tonnes per annum LNG process trains, adding to the four that Air Products is currently fabricating for the state-owned operator’s North Field East (NFE) LNG project. All of these six trains leverage AP-X liquefaction technology, which the contractor said enables significantly higher production.

For the NFS project, Air Products will supply Qatargas with its proprietary AP-X natural gas liquefaction process technology and equipment and associated technical services.

The equipment includes main cryogenic heat exchangers (MCHEs), subcooling heat exchangers (SCHEs), Rotoflow turbomachinery companders and nitrogen economiser cold boxes.

All the engineering and design will be performed at Air Products’ global corporate headquarters office in Allentown, Pennsylvania, US and the MCHE and SCHE manufacture will be executed at Air Products’ LNG equipment manufacturing facility located in the US state of Florida, less than a mile from the deep-water port at Port Manatee.

Air Products in January 2014 opened its Port Manatee manufacturing facility and completed a 60% expansion in 2019 to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry.

“Once again, we are very pleased to have our LNG technology selected for the newest liquefaction expansion project in Qatar’s North Field. Air Products’ proven AP-X process technology enables significantly higher LNG production while having flexible operation over a wide range of production capacities,” Samir Serhan, Air Products’ chief operating officer.

Qatar is expanding its LNG production capacity from the existing 77 million tpa. The first expansion phase, at NFE, costing about $28.75 billion will increase QatarEnergy’s LNG capacity to 110 million tpa by 2026, while phase two — NFS — will further boost production to 126 million tpa.

Air Products has supplied key equipment and technology for all of Qatar’s existing LNG trains operating at Ras Laffan since 1996.