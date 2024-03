Eva Clayton, President of the Nisga'a Lisims government (left), stands alongside Haisla Nation Chief Councillor Crystal Smith (back right) and Karen Ogen-Toews (front right), chief executive of the First Nations LNG Alliance and former chief of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation, pose outside the LNG 2023 conference, in Vancouver, Canada in July 2023.

Photo: AP/SCANPIX