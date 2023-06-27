Two leading international rival contracting groups are set to prepare fresh technical offers for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s upcoming 9.6 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas export terminal at Al Ruwais in Abu Dhabi.

The two-train LNG liquefaction facility is expected to cater to several gas markets, with a likely focus on rising demand in Europe and is expected to cost billions of dollars, Upstream understands.

Adnoc last month said that it would move the planned liquefied natural gas export terminal from Fujairah to Al Ruwais in Abu Dhabi, as it aims to further optimise costs at the flagship 9.6