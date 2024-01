Two rival contracting groups have submitted price offers to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for work on its 9.6 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas export terminal at Al Ruwais in Abu Dhabi.

The Ruwais liquefaction facility is expected to cater to several international gas markets and is crucial to Abu Dhabi’s ambition to emerge as a key gas exporter before the end of this decade.