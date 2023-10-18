Russian lawmakers have overridden the country’s state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom in its dispute over the expansion of liquefied natural gas export rights to Novatek and other independent gas players.

The move comes as authorities are pushing for increased LNG shipments to global customers after the collapse Russia’s European gas export market.

On Tuesday, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the Duma, approved amendments to the Russian gas export law that will permit Novatek to use any fields in the country as the source of feed gas for its future LNG projects as long as such gas can be delivered using the Gazprom-controlled transmission network.