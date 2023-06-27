Russia’s Novatek is aiming to fast track the startup of its first offshore liquefied natural gas transshipment and storage facility, following the vessel’s arrival at Kola Bay near the country’s northern port of Murmansk earlier this week.

The Saam floating storage unit is one of the two sister vessels that Novatek ordered from South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to serve its Arctic LNG 2, Obsky LNG and Arctic LNG 1 projects, which the Russian independent gas producer aims to bring on stream before 2030.