Russia’s largest independent gas producer, Novatek, is stepping up preparations for its next liquefied natural gas project on West Siberia’s Yamal Peninsula, while authorities in Moscow continue to prepare the legal framework to allow the development to export blue ammonia.

Recent tender announcements by Novatek subsidiary Obsky GCC suggest that major construction work for the Obsky LNG project’s gas processing, transportation and marine infrastructure is set to begin later this year, with completion expected by the end of 2025.

The operator has not been deterred by international sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the ban on supplies of Western-manufactured equipment, machinery, gas liquefaction technology and related services to Russian LNG projects.