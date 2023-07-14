Russia’s largest independent gas producer, Novatek, is expected to book higher revenues for the first half of this year due to selling more liquefied natural gas on international spot markets.

On Thursday, Novatek said its gas deliveries to foreign markets outside Russia increased by 53% to about 6.2 billion cubic metres, or about 4.7 million tonnes of LNG, between January and June this year, compared with the first half of 2022.

For the whole of the last year, Novatek delivered about 6 million tonnes of LNG to international customers with most of these volumes sold on a spot basis in Europe, which witnessed record high gas prices.

Novatek, which stopped publishing its consolidated financial reports last year after the invasion in Ukraine, holds a 50.1% controlling stake in Russia’s largest LNG development, Yamal LNG.

Yamal LNG produces and exports gas from West Siberia’s Yamal Peninsula mainly under long-term agreements with offtakers from Japan, China and elsewhere. Novatek then sells spot cargoes after these long-term contracts have been filled.

However, market sources expect Yamal LNG to assign fewer spot cargoes in the second half of this year.

Last month, the Russian government granted Yamal LNG permission to continue gas supplies under its long-term agreement with Germany’s key gas importer and distributor, Sefe Marketing & Trading.

Besides Yamal LNG, the Vysotsk LNG gas liquefaction facility on the Russian Baltic Sea coast is a smaller source of LNG for Novatek’s international gas deliveries, contributing about 400,000 tonnes to the company’s portfolio.

Novatek holds a 51% in Vysotsk LNG.

The Russian gas independent said its total natural gas production, including a share in Yamal LNG, increased marginally to 41.2 Bcm in the first half of this year compared with the same period of 2022.

Domestic gas sales delivered to customers via the country’s pipeline transmission network have remained almost unchanged at 34.4 Bcm in the first half, Novatek said.

In June, Novatek executive chairman Leonid Mikhelson hinted that the company may have to consider rapidly growing gas production at its gas fields in West Siberia to be able to deliver feed gas to its new LNG development near the Barents port of Murmansk.

Novatek hopes that Murmansk LNG may come online between 2027 and 2028. The plant is set to consume about 30 Bcm per annum of gas that it will draw from the transmission network, operated by state-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

Gazprom has an estimated 100 Bcm of annual spare gas production capacity after reducing its exports to Europe to about 25% from the levels seen before the war in Ukraine. That spare capacity may grow further as Gazprom has hinted on an impending halt of gas transit to Europe via Ukraine.

However, Gazprom and its executives remained silent on the company’s willingness to supply gas to Murmansk LNG. Novatek announced the gas export project, to be driven by electric power, at the beginning of June.