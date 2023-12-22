Singapore’s Seatrium has successfully delivered a converted liquefied natural gas floating storage and regasification unit to New Fortress Energy (NFE) for deployment offshore Brazil.

The Energos Celsius FSRU has nominal regasification capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day, up to a maximum capacity of 1 billion cubic feet per day.

On arrival in Brazil, it will be deployed at NFE’s newly completed LNG terminal in Barcarena in Para state.

Seatrium hailed the Energos Celsius FSRU as a critical part of NFE’s LNG terminal development at Barcarena, which includes a long-term gas contract to supply Norsk Hydro at the Alunorte alumina refinery, a 630-megawatt gas-to-power project under construction by NFE, and further power and fuel expansion projects in the region.

This LNG terminal will be the first LNG import facility in the state of Para and the northern region of Brazil.

The Energos Celsius, which has departed Seatrium’s yard, is owned by Energos Infrastructure, a global marine infrastructure platform backed by Apollo funds and NFE, and the unit is on long-term charter to NFE in Brazil.

This was the first FSRU project that Seatrium had carried out for NFE — the floater was completed on time and within budget — and the Singapore contractor’s fourth FSRU project for Brazil.

“We would like to express our appreciation to New Fortress Energy for their trust and confidence in our commitment and capabilities as well as for the strong teamwork throughout the duration of the project,” said Marlin Khiew, Seatrium’s executive vice president, oil and gas (Americas).

“We are proud to successfully deliver the FSRU to New Fortress Energy and look forward to partnering with them on more projects.”