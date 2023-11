Singapore’s leading offshore and marine contractor Seatrium is in talks with clients, including repeat customer Golar LNG, for further potential floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels, as other players also consider conversions rather than newbuildings given the shorter time to production.

“Golar LNG is a franchise partner. We have always been in discussion with them. Our franchise is around (Golar LNG’s) Mark I [FLNG design] where we have a sponsored FLNG conversion.