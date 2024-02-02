Singapore’s leading offshore and marine contractor Seatrium has successfully secured a favoured customer contract (FCC) with TMS Cardiff Gas of Greece for the upgrading and repairs of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Seatrium on Friday confirmed that the contract includes the refit of 17 LNG carriers in Singapore, with responsibilities in joint planning, information and experience sharing. The two companies will jointly work towards achieving sustainable targets in the areas of quality, health, safety and environment (QHSE), cost efficiency and timely deliveries, said to be key indicators of high-quality LNG refit maintenance.

The potential value of this FCC was not divulged.

“The selection of Seatrium as our partner in Singapore aligns with our strategy to grow our LNG business in Asia. We have worked successfully with Seatrium on three LNG refits, and we see Seatrium as the right long-term partner who understands the stringent requirements of our company,” commented Alexandros Politis-Kalenteris, deputy chief operating officer, TMS Cardiff Gas.

“Moreover, Seatrium boosts a very strong track record in the specialised field of LNG carrier repairs and upgrades. We are confident that this newly forged partnership will benefit both organisations in the planning and execution of our dry-docking work in a safe, timely and cost-effective way.”

Alvin Gan, Seatrium Limited’s executive vice president, repairs and upgrades, said the company is “dedicated to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly services with a strong focus on QHSE standards that uphold a healthy and safe working environment for its employees while also reducing its environmental footprint”.