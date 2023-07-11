UK supermajor Shell has won the tender to supply a liquefied natural gas cargo to First Gen Corporation’s floating storage and regasification unit-based LNG import project in the Philippines.

“First Gen concluded its international tender for its first LNG cargo by awarding a contract to Shell Eastern Trading,” the project operator confirmed.

Shell will supply a cargo of approximately 154,500 cubic metres — subject to an operational tolerance of +/- 3% — on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis within the required delivery window of 1 August and 30 September.

The cargo willing facilitate the gassing up and cooling down of the BW Batangas FSRU, which has been chartered for five years from BW LNG, that is currently located in Subic Bay in the Philippines. The FSRU will subsequently move to FGEN’s LNG terminal in Batangas for the completion of commissioning activities.

Regasified volumes from this LNG import project will be used for domestic power generation, helping to replace the dwindling volumes of pipeline gas flowing from the offshore Malampaya field where output is in decline.

“The FGEN LNG terminal will accelerate the ability to introduce LNG to the Philippines, to serve the natural gas requirements of existing and future gas-fired power plants of third parties and FGEN’s affiliates,” the company said.

“FGEN believes the FGEN LNG terminal will play a critical role in ensuring the energy security of the Luzon grid and the Philippines.”