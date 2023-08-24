Canadian liquefied natural gas player LNG Canada has initiated discussions with potential engineering, procurement and construction contractors in China to assess their qualifications for building modules for new liquefaction trains for the second phase of its Shell-operated export terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia.
Shell-led consortium tours Chinese shipyards as it targets LNG terminal contract awards
Contractors aiming for modular EPC work when LNG Canada makes long-awaited final investment decision on second phase
24 August 2023 10:28 GMT Updated 24 August 2023 10:28 GMT
