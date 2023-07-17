Anglo-Dutch supermajor Shell has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Morocco, according to the country’s Energy Ministry.

The LNG deal involves the supply of 6 billion cubic metres of LNG over a 12-year contract period.

The supply contract was signed by the representatives of Morocco’s national electricity authority, ONEE, and Shell.

While the agreement calls for 500 million cubic metres per annum of gas supply, the two companies did not disclose the potential valuation of the supply agreement.

During the initial stage, LNG will be delivered through the Spanish ports and the Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline (GME), and eventually through the upcoming Moroccan LNG terminals, media reports have stated.

Morocco’s Energy Transition & Sustainable Development Minister Leila Benali was quoted saying by AFP that “this medium-term supply contract will strengthen the kingdom’s energy security and improve its competitiveness by accelerating the Moroccan decarbonisation strategy”.