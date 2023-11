Shell has such "belief" in the scale of its oil and gas discoveries in Namibia's prolific Orange basin that it will funnel a quarter of its deepwater exploration budget for 2023 and 2024 into the country, according to chief executive Wael Sawan.

Shell has made four significant discoveries in Namibia to date - Graff, La Rona, Lesedi and Jonker - has drilled a successful appraisal well and carried out a positive flow test.