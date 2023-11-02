Shell chief executive Wael Sawan is “very disappointed” with US player Venture Global LNG over the alleged non-delivery of contractual gas volumes from its Calcasieu Pass export project in Louisiana, arguing that its actions could undermine confidence in US LNG supplies.

The supermajor, along with BP, Repsol, Edison and Galp, are pursuing arbitration against Venture Global because they claim the company has failed to deliver contractual volumes from Calcasieu Pass, choosing instead to sell cargoes into the often more lucrative spot market.