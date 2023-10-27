Spanish energy giant Repsol does not expect to receive any cargoes in 2024 from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas export project in the US, despite it having a binding sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for 1 million tonnes per annum, Repsol chief exeucutive Josu Jon Imaz has revealed.

Repsol recently became the latest Calcasieu Pass LNG customer to launch arbitration against Venture Global, which to date has sold more than 200 spot cargoes from this liquefaction facility while failing to deliver volumes under long-term contracts with clients Shell, BP, Edison and Repsol.