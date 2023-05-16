Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has taken delivery of its first liquefied natural gas cargo paired with a Statement of Greenhouse Gas Emissions (SGE) at the Singapore LNG terminal, with QatarEnergy as the supplier.

The SGE is a verified statement of greenhouse gas emissions associated with producing and delivering an LNG cargo from wellhead to receiving facility.

The SGE methodology jointly published by Pavilion, QatarEnergy and US supermajor Chevron represents an attempt to create a common standard to measure, report and verify emissions along the LNG value chain to drive greater transparency and enable stronger action on greenhouse gas reduction measures.

Intended for wider adoption, it paves the way for enhanced strategies towards a lower-carbon future, claimed Pavilion.

Since its publication in 2021, the SGE methodology has been applied on six delivered LNG cargoes.

“Natural gas is expected to continue playing a key role in helping economies transit to a low-carbon future for years to come,” said Pavilion chief executive Alan Heng.

“With the SGE methodology, we see it as a way to be accountable for the carbon emissions of LNG cargoes delivered and are elated to receive our first SGE methodology-certified cargo in Singapore.”