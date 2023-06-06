The mothballed El Musel regasification terminal in northern Spain is moving closer to the commissioning phase as the operator looks to allocate logistics capacity at the site.

Spanish gas transport operator Enagas has launched the second phase of the open season process for regasification capacity at El Musel, which is due to be commissioned this summer.

Spain has been pushing to restart the terminal, which has been idle since its construction in 2013, in an effort to help ease a bottleneck in regasification capacity that last winter led to queues of dozens of LNG tankers waiting for a berth at one of the country’s facilities.