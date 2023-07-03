Spain’s El Musel liquefied natural gas terminal in Gijon has received its maiden cargo, with the LNG carrier Cool racer arriving at the facility on Saturday, according to operator Enagas.

The volumes will be used to carry out final technical tests before the facility online this summer.

El Musel is Spain’s seventh LNG terminal. It has a regasification capacity of up to 8 billion cubic metres per annum, and two LNG storage tanks each with a capacity of 150,000 cubic metres.

The Spanish government last July gave Enagas the go-ahead to commission the mothballed terminal, which is to be used to help bolster Europe’s energy supply ahead of the winter heating season.

Spain hosts the largest onshore regasification capacity and largest LNG storage capacity of any European Union member state.