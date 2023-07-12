Liquefied natural gas prices are poised for renewed extreme volatility, with European gas storage expected to soon fill to capacity, triggering an “ugly market”, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies distinguished research fellow Jonathan Stern told Upstream on Tuesday.
Natural gas expert Jonathan Stern tells Upstream he fears extreme price volatility will soon make a comeback; Europe is 'praying for a warm winter' due to underinvestment, say LNG executives
12 July 2023 9:10 GMT Updated 12 July 2023 9:10 GMT
