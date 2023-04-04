French contractor Technip Energies has won a contract worth up to €250 million ($272 million) from China’s Shaanxi LNG Reserves & Logistics Company for the Xi’An electric-driven liquefied natural gas emergency reserve and peak regulation project in China.

Technip Energies’ workscope involves the process design package, front-end engineering and design, and supply of key equipment of a single 800,000 tonnes per annum liquefaction train.

It also covers technical services for construction, commissioning, start-up and performance testing of the 3 million cubic metres per day LNG project.

The plant will utilise AP-SMR liquefaction technology which is well suited for mid-scale LNG and will be all-electric motor-driven with the aim of reducing emissions, noted the French contractor.

It will be the largest liquefaction unit worldwide using a single electric motor-driven mixed refrigerant compressor, hence being a reference in terms of low-carbon LNG production.

“We are pleased to have been one more time entrusted by Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group and Shaanxi Gas Group following the successful Yangling LNG project awarded in 2012. This award strengthens our positioning in the mid-scale LNG market in China,” said Loic Chapuis, Technip Energies senior vice president for gas and low-carbon energies.

“By being all-electric motor-driven, this LNG plant will be a reference for low-carbon LNG in the industry and we are committed to bringing our leadership in LNG and best-in-class execution to support our client in this important project.”