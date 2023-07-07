Thailand’s national oil & gas company PTT is in advanced talks with QatarEnergy for long-term liquified natural gas (LNG) supply deal, media reports have claimed.

PTT is negotiating a supply of 1-2 million tonnes per annum (tpa) of LNG, according to figures cited by Reuters on Friday.

The two players are involved and are in "serious negotiations", while a deal is not expected before the end of summer, the report added.

PTT has been increasingly looking at long-term LNG deal options and earlier this year signed a nine-year deal with Oman LNG, which will see it receive 800,000 tonnes of LNG per year beginning in 2026.

Qatar is expanding the capacity of its North Field and aims to achieve an LNG production capacity of 110 million tpa by 2027, significantly higher than the current 77 million tpa nameplate capacity.

The expansion, being carried out through two phases, is expected to cost Qatar up to $50 billion, Upstream understands.

Qatar is involved in talks with multiple Asian and European clients for locking in long-term LNG supply volumes from its second LNG expansion phase, North Field South (NFS).

Chinese deals

QatarEnergy last month signed a long-term supply deal LNG with state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The agreement will involve the supply of 4 million tpa of LNG over a 27-year period to CNPC.

CNPC will also take a 5% stake in one of the LNG trains of QatarEnergy’s North Field LNG expansion.

It is the third long-term deal between QatarEnergy and a state-controlled Chinese buyer after a long-term agreement was signed with Sinopec last year.

Sinopec was also selected by QatarEnergy earlier this year to participate in the NFE LNG expansion project.

The agreement between the two companies will see QatarEnergy transfer to Sinopec a 5% interest in the equivalent of one NFE train with a capacity of 8 million tpa of LNG.

The LNG supply deals follow the formation of multiple international partnership agreements for the North Field East (NFE) and NFS projects.

Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, chief executive of QatarEnergy, told the Financial Times earlier this year that he expects to sign long-term supply agreements with “several European countries” before the end of the year.

He noted QatarEnergy was close to sealing deals with the UK, France and Italy.